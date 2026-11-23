The Desert Hot Springs Senior Center is bringing back its Adopt-a-Senior Wish Tree, giving community members an opportunity to make the holidays brighter for local seniors.

Starting today, residents can select an ornament from the wish tree at the senior center. Each ornament represents a holiday wish submitted by one of the center's members.

Participants can purchase items from the wish list and return the gifts to the senior center by Thursday, December 17.

The program is designed to support seniors who may be experiencing financial hardship or spending the holidays without family.

Organizers hope the community will come together to help make the season a little brighter by fulfilling individual wishes and reminding local seniors they are not forgotten.

Anyone interested in participating or learning more can contact the Desert Hot Springs Senior Center at 760-329-0222.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.