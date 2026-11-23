A man has been acquitted in a more than 20-year-old cold case killing in the San Bernardino National Forest.

A Banning jury found 44-year-old James Robert Landy not guilty of killing 18-year-old Reynaldo Nino Bertz, whose body was discovered along the South Fork Trail in March 2004.

An autopsy determined Bertz had been shot multiple times.

Investigators reopened the case in 2025, eventually leading to Landy's arrest and prosecution.

After less than a day of deliberations, jurors found Landy not guilty of all charges. A judge subsequently ordered his release.

Authorities have not announced whether anyone else is under investigation in connection with Bertz's death.

The acquittal brings the prosecution of Landy to a close, but questions remain about whether investigators will continue pursuing leads in the more than two-decade-old homicide.

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