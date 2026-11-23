The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is bringing back its popular Black Friday ticket deal, offering general admission for just $9 for one day only.

The sale takes place Friday, November 27, giving shoppers a 50% discount off the regular $18 gate admission price for the 2027 fair.

The 79th annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, runs February 11 through 28, 2027, at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.

The annual event features regional agriculture, entertainment, food, family activities and community celebrations.

Tickets at the promotional price will be available Friday through datefest.org. The $9 offer is valid for general admission to the 2027 event.