The future of a proposed In-N-Out Burger on East Palm Canyon Drive is being discussed by Palm Springs City Council members, with the restaurant’s design at the center of the debate.

The proposed restaurant was previously approved by the city’s architectural committee and is now before the City Council for further consideration.

Some residents and city officials have raised concerns that the proposed design does not adequately reflect Palm Springs’ distinctive midcentury modern architectural character.

Part-time Palm Springs resident John Owens said he hopes council members will take residents’ concerns into consideration as they review the proposal.

“I’m hoping that the City Council will listen to the residents of Palm Springs regarding their outstanding concerns,” Owens said.

Owens said residents have identified 12 outstanding issues they want the city to address and are asking for another review of the proposal.

Among his concerns are the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation.

Owens said the proposed In-N-Out could operate until 1 a.m., which he believes could affect the surrounding neighborhood near Smoke Tree.

“Currently, they want to be open until 1 a.m. in the morning, which in that neighborhood near Smoke Tree, there’s nothing open at that time of day,” Owens said.

He also expressed concerns about the potential impact of late-night activity on the neighborhood.

The City Council’s discussion comes as Palm Springs continues to weigh how new development fits within the city’s long-standing architectural identity.

The proposed In-N-Out would be located on East Palm Canyon Drive, an area that includes businesses, hotels and other commercial properties.

As council members review the project, residents are watching to see whether changes will be made to address concerns about the restaurant’s design, operating hours and compatibility with the surrounding community.