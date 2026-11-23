Rancho Mirage is giving shoppers an extra incentive to support local businesses this holiday season with a Shop Local Rancho Mirage gift card promotion.

Through January 8, 2027, shoppers who purchase a gift card will receive a bonus card worth 50% of the purchase amount. For example, a $50 purchase comes with a $25 bonus, while a $500 purchase earns an additional $250 gift card.

The digital gift cards can be spent at more than 75 participating businesses throughout Rancho Mirage, giving shoppers a way to support local restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

The promotion is limited to three bonus cards per shopper, while supplies last. Bonus cards must be used by January 31, 2027.

The Shop Local Rancho Mirage e-gift card can be added to a digital wallet, with tap-to-pay available for convenient purchases.

The program offers residents and visitors a way to shop locally while getting additional value on holiday gifts.

LINK TO PURCHASE