The replacement of the South Palm Canyon Bridge in Palm Springs is entering its final stages, with several traffic improvements now in place.

City officials say construction crews have completed work on the outside lanes, allowing one lane to remain open in each direction. All turns at East Sunny Dunes Road have also reopened.

The project replaces the original bridge, which was built in 1930 and had been considered structurally deficient.

The new 98-foot bridge is designed to improve traffic flow and provide safer access for pedestrians and cyclists. Plans include two lanes in each direction, wider sidewalks and dedicated bicycle lanes.

Construction began in February 2025, and city officials say the project remains on track for completion by the end of this year.

Officials are also reminding the public that businesses in the construction area remain open during the work.

The bridge replacement is part of the city's effort to upgrade aging infrastructure while improving transportation options in the area.

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