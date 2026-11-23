The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway at Palm Springs International Airport, where thousands of passengers are preparing to fly for the holiday amid higher ticket prices and concerns about potential flight disruptions.

According to travel booking company Hopper, the average domestic round-trip Thanksgiving ticket is costing approximately $402 this year, up 31% from last year. That's an increase of nearly $100.

Travelers at Palm Springs International Airport say they've noticed the higher prices, with some adjusting their plans to make the trip more affordable. Booking flights months in advance, choosing connecting flights instead of nonstop service, and changing travel dates are among the strategies passengers are using to save money.

The higher costs come as travelers are also keeping an eye on airline reliability following recent disruptions, including an FAA ground stop and a technology failure at Delta Air Lines.

Palm Springs International Airport officials expect approximately 145,000 arriving and departing passengers between November 19 and December 1.

Airport officials recommend arriving 90 minutes before departure for carry-on travelers and two hours early for passengers checking luggage to allow enough time for security screening and reaching the gate.

Parking could also be a challenge during the holiday rush. Main airport parking lots cost approximately $26 per day, and officials expect them to fill up. An overflow parking lot is scheduled to open Tuesday, with shuttle service transporting passengers to and from the terminal.

Travelers can visit the Palm Springs International Airport website to check real-time TSA wait times and parking availability.

Despite higher prices and the possibility of delays, many passengers say the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with family makes the trip worthwhile.