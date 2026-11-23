A vibrant musical inspired by the iconic rock band The Who is coming to the Coachella Valley.

"Tommy: The Musical" will take the stage at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert from November 24 through November 29.

Desert entertainment contributor Tom Macofsky spoke with the show's star, Collin Matthew Flanagan, about the production and life on tour.

Flanagan says he grew up listening to The Who because his father was a longtime fan. After seeing the musical's 2024 revival, he knew he wanted to be part of the production.

The recent college graduate says getting the opportunity to perform in the touring production has been an exciting experience.

He also discussed working with Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff, who has helped him develop the character and prepare for the demanding performance schedule.

Playing Tommy requires significant physical and vocal commitment, with eight performances each week.

Flanagan says staying healthy, staying hydrated and maintaining his passion for the music and story help him through the demanding schedule.

Tickets for The Who's "Tommy: The Musical” are available through the McCallum Theatre website.