A local fundraiser is bringing golf, barbecue, live music and holiday festivities together to support children affected by abuse and neglect.

Childhelp’s Indian Wells Chapter will host its first annual Christmas Golf Tournament on December 11 at Palm Valley Country Club in Palm Desert.

The all-day event will welcome golfers and community members who want to support the nonprofit, even if they don't plan to hit the course. Activities will include a Texas-style barbecue, auctions and live music.

Proceeds will benefit Childhelp's programs serving children who have experienced abuse and neglect, along with their families.

The nonprofit has been working to prevent and treat child abuse for more than 65 years. Its services include a 24-hour national child abuse hotline, prevention education programs and residential treatment for children who have experienced severe abuse.

Organizers say the event offers the community an opportunity to enjoy a day of holiday activities while supporting Childhelp's mission.