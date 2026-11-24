Heather James Fine Art is marking 30 years in the Coachella Valley with a special celebration this weekend, inviting residents and visitors to experience works by some of the world's most recognized artists.

Located near the corner of Portola Avenue and Highway 111 in Palm Desert, the gallery was founded by Jim and Heather James with the vision of creating a museum-like experience where the community could explore and appreciate important works of art.

The gallery is hosting several exhibitions, including America the Beautiful, featuring photographs by Ansel Adams and works by artists such as Ed Ruscha and Helen Frankenthaler. Visitors can also encounter works spanning different periods of art history, including pieces by John Singer Sargent.

Depending on the exhibitions on display, visitors may even have the opportunity to see original works by iconic artists such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh. Many of the works are available for purchase, but the gallery encourages visitors to stop by simply to experience the art, regardless of whether they intend to buy anything.

During an appearance on First at 4:30, Montana Alexander discussed the importance of making art accessible to the community and creating opportunities for people to connect with art history.

Alexander said art can provide an emotional outlet and a way to escape everyday pressures. She pointed to Winston Churchill, who used painting as a form of meditation and relief during difficult periods of his life.

The gallery's anniversary celebration offers an opportunity for the Coachella Valley community to explore original artwork, learn about influential artists and experience the impact of art firsthand.

Special anniversary hours:

Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Heather James Fine Art, Palm Desert, near Portola Avenue and Highway 111.