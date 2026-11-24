JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio is showing its appreciation for first responders and emergency department staff with a newly renovated space designed to help them recharge during demanding shifts.

The hospital held a Thanksgiving brunch and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its updated emergency services break room.

The space provides physicians, nurses, EMTs and other emergency department team members with a comfortable place to relax, enjoy a meal and decompress between calls and patient care.

Hospital staff say the room includes amenities such as comfortable seating, air conditioning, snacks and food prepared by a chef, giving employees an opportunity to step away from the daily pressures of emergency care and spend time with their colleagues.

Hospital leaders say the renovation is part of a broader commitment to supporting the well-being of the people who work around the clock to care for patients throughout the Coachella Valley.