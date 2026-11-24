The proposed first In-N-Out restaurant in Palm Springs has cleared another hurdle, with the City Council approving its architectural design despite objections from residents.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the design during its meeting Monday night, approximately one month after the proposal received approval from the city's Architectural Advisory Committee.

The proposed drive-thru restaurant would be located at 1801 East Palm Canyon Drive in the Smoketree Village Shopping Center.

During public comment, residents urged council members to reject the design and reconsider the building's appearance. Some argued the architecture does not reflect Palm Springs' distinctive style, while others raised concerns about the restaurant's scale, traffic and potential odors from cooking and vehicles.

One resident suggested the developer start over with a design that better incorporates Palm Springs architectural elements, including butterfly rooflines.

Another described the proposed building as out of scale with the surrounding neighborhood and compared its appearance to a Styrofoam cooler.

There are currently five In-N-Out restaurants in the Coachella Valley. If built, the Smoketree Village location would be the first within the city of Palm Springs.