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Author and Vitality Coach Neil Cannon Discusses Inflammation and His Book, 'The Vitality Code'
Author and vitality coach Neil Cannon joined Pablo Alsina on NBC Palm Springs' The Conversation to discuss inflammation, chronic illness and his approach to improving overall health.
Cannon, who was born in England, has lived in several places, including Los Angeles and Mexico, before settling in Idyllwild, where he followed his partner after she established a business there.
Much of Cannon's work focuses on inflammation, which he describes as an underlying factor in many chronic illnesses. He said he struggled with eczema for 30 years before addressing inflammation, after which the condition disappeared. Since 2015, he has worked with people dealing with a variety of health challenges he believes are connected to inflammation.
Cannon also emphasizes the importance of sunlight and what he calls the body's electrical system, or the "body electric." He describes sunlight as one way to support the body's energy and reduce inflammation.
He recommends that people interested in understanding inflammation begin by discussing appropriate testing with their healthcare providers. One test he mentioned is high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, or hs-CRP. He also pointed to homocysteine as another marker worth discussing.
Cannon said potential contributors to inflammation can include exposure to toxins, chronic stress and nutritional deficiencies. Identifying possible causes, he said, is an important part of understanding what may be happening beneath the surface.
His book, The Vitality Code, explores what he describes as four essential pillars of vitality: physical, mental, emotional and energetic health. The book builds on his earlier focus on nutrition and gut health while presenting a broader approach to overall well-being.
Cannon's book is available through Amazon. More information about his work, services and bioresonance scans can be found at thebodyelectrician.com.
Note: Cannon's explanations about inflammation, sunlight and the body's electrical system reflect his personal health philosophy and should not be presented as established medical conclusions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 25, 2026
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