If you’ve been in the Coachella Valley for more than a minute you know about the institution known as Billy Reed it is a comfort food restaurant that’s been in business for 50 years and it just changed hands and the new owners have a new way to distribute Thanksgiving pies and desserts which is restaurant is known for.

Customers ordering desserts or full Thanksgiving meals can now drive up and receive their order without having to go inside. You have to pre-order but new co-owner Michael Levey hopes this takes off as a convenient way to handle holiday food. Levey told NBC Palm Springs they are expecting several hundred people to be coming to pick up their Thanksgiving orders.

Customers we spoke with were a mix of locals who know about Billy Reed's and it's desserts, and others who have heard about it and decided to try it out.

The restaurant is also featuring a brand-new dessert debuting this Thanksgiving: a homemade candy cane pie. It’s a chocolate crust with chocolate mousse, peppermint candy, candy cane mousse, dark chocolate, whipped cream and garnished with some fresh candy canes. Don't worry, it's not going anywhere and will be available through at least Christmas.

Levey and co-owner Josh Jennings say they're most thankful this Thanksgiving to have been chosen as stewards of this 50-year-old Palm Springs institution that means so much to the community.

"It's just something that’s very special to so many people in the area and including Josh and I and so we just want to make sure it stays for another 50 years."