A Coachella Valley business is celebrating 20 years of sweet success while helping local students create memories of their own.

Brandini Toffee founder Brandon Weimer is marking the company's anniversary with a limited-edition holiday ornament modeled after the brand's recognizable candy boxes.

Only 500 ornaments are being made, with each selling for $100. A portion of the proceeds will support a fundraiser to help La Quinta High School students travel to Europe.

Weimer hopes the campaign will raise $25,000 by the end of the year, allowing five students to be selected for the opportunity next spring.

The fundraiser brings Brandini Toffee's story full circle. Weimer originally started the business as a high school fundraiser to help pay for a student trip to Italy. Two decades later, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand, with its products sold across the country.

Now, Weimer is hoping the community will help provide the same kind of opportunity for another generation of students.

The anniversary ornaments are available online at brandinitoffee.com.