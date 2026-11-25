Drivers across Riverside County can expect increased law enforcement patrols as the Thanksgiving holiday travel period gets underway.

The California Highway Patrol's Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period begins tonight at 6 p.m. and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

CHP officers throughout Riverside County will be watching for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, along with speeders and other traffic violations.

During last year's Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP officers arrested more than 1,200 people statewide on suspicion of DUI.

Twenty-five people also died in fatal crashes on roads under CHP jurisdiction during that period.

Local law enforcement agencies will also conduct targeted patrols and DUI checkpoints throughout the holiday weekend.

Authorities are reminding drivers to plan ahead, never drive impaired and arrange for a sober ride if they plan to drink or use substances that could affect their ability to drive.