With Thanksgiving approaching, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is making sure local families and individuals in need have a warm meal and a place to gather this holiday season.

The organization hosted its Thanksgiving meal distribution today, welcoming hundreds of people within the first 20 minutes of opening its doors.

For many families, the holidays can bring additional financial stress, especially when it comes to putting food on the table. But thanks to the Rescue Mission, those challenges became a little easier for community members who came out to enjoy a meal together.

Several attendees expressed their appreciation for the organization's generosity, including individuals who said they had recently experienced homelessness and were grateful for the opportunity to share a meal in a welcoming environment.

Volunteers with the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission say they expect to serve more than 2,000 meals over the next several days.

Organizers say the mission goes beyond providing food, offering people a place where they feel welcomed, supported and cared for during a time of year that can be especially difficult.

The Thanksgiving outreach will continue tomorrow with a breakfast hosted by the organization.

Those interested in supporting the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission or learning more about its efforts can visit its website. CVRM