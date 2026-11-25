The Galilee Center is helping hundreds of eastern Coachella Valley families celebrate Thanksgiving by preparing 750 food baskets filled with ingredients for a holiday meal.

Volunteers spent the week assembling food boxes and bags of fresh produce ahead of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving distribution at its Mecca campus.

The baskets include a turkey and traditional holiday meal items, helping families facing financial challenges put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

The Galilee Center provides food assistance to local families throughout the year, but organizers say the Thanksgiving and Christmas distributions hold special meaning.

The nonprofit relies on community donations and volunteers to make the holiday effort possible.

The Thanksgiving food baskets are being distributed Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Galilee Center's Mecca campus on Hammond Road.