Pre-Thanksgiving traffic is already building along Interstate 10 as travelers head into and out of the Coachella Valley for the holiday.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Maria Noble Valdez was live along the I-10 corridor near Bob Hope Road, where traffic was moving in both eastbound and westbound directions.

Drivers are being urged to remain patient, stay alert and prepare for increased congestion as Thanksgiving travel gets underway.

Traffic is expected to remain busy through Thanksgiving Day and into the following weekend as residents and visitors make their holiday trips.

Motorists traveling into or out of the Coachella Valley are encouraged to plan their commutes, allow extra time and stay attentive behind the wheel.

Noble Valdez is scheduled to speak with the Palm Springs Police Department for additional holiday travel information, including safety reminders and tips on being a good neighbor during the busy Thanksgiving period.