One teenager is dead and another is injured after two young hikers fell into a ravine on Wright Mountain near Wrightwood late Tuesday morning.

Wrightwood is a little less than a two-hour drive from the Coachella Valley.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District says crews received a call around 11 a.m. reporting that hikers needed rescue.

According to authorities, three teenagers were hiking in the area when two of them fell down the mountain and into a ravine. The third hiker remained at the top and called for help.

When firefighters reached the scene, they found one of the teenagers dead. The second was airlifted to a local trauma center in stable condition. The third hiker was not injured.

The hikers told first responders that icy conditions caused the two teens to slip and fall.

The incident is a reminder of the dangers of hiking in mountain areas during winter conditions, when ice can make trails and steep terrain especially hazardous.