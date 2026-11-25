The rock opera The Who's "Tommy: The Musical" debuted at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert Tuesday night, opening to a sold-out crowd.

The musical brings the iconic production, first performed in 1969, back to life with a new stage performance.

Following the show, cast members met with audience members, giving fans a chance to connect with the performers.

The production runs through Sunday, Nov. 29. While opening night was sold out, tickets are still available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances.

For ticket information and show details, visit the McCallum Theatre's website.