An organization working to support children in the foster care system is asking the Coachella Valley community for help as hundreds of children across Riverside County wait for someone to advocate on their behalf.

Voices for Children recruits, trains and supports Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who work with children and youth involved in the foster care system.

The organization's new CEO, Tim Nye, says there are currently 250 children on the waiting list in Riverside County, including 44 in the Coachella Valley.

CASA volunteers typically commit about 10 hours per month to supporting a child, helping provide a consistent and caring presence throughout their experiences with the school system, hospitals and courts.

Nye says volunteers do not need previous experience. Voices for Children provides training and ongoing support to prepare them for the role.

"They bring the compassion and we bring the preparation," Nye said.

For those who may not be ready to volunteer, the organization is also encouraging financial contributions through its Giving Tuesday campaign.

The campaign currently includes a $25,000 matching opportunity, with donations supporting the recruitment, training and support of CASA volunteers.

Residents interested in volunteering or making a donation can find more information at speakupnow.org.