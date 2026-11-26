Wednesday was the busiest day of the year for grocery stores.

If you forgot something for Thanksgiving Dinner, you can still run out and pick it up today, but stores will be closing early.

NBC Palm Springs called around and here's what we found:

-Walmart stores are closed today. They will reopen at 6am Friday morning.

-Albertsons stores in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage and VONS stores in Palm Springs and La Quinta will all be open until 5pm today.

-Stater Brothers stores in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Desert Hot Springs and Indio will all be open until 5pm today.

-Whole Foods in Palm Desert will close at 1pm today.

-Cardenas stores in Cathedral City and Indio will be open until 8pm, although some services will stop at 6pm (like Western Union).



