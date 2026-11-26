The Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms is introducing three furry friends looking for their forever homes this Thanksgiving weekend.

First is Suzie, a one-year-old dog who loves to cuddle. Staff and volunteers describe her as playful and great on a leash. After arriving at the shelter reserved, Suzie has since come out of her shell.

Next is Rocket, an 8-year-old senior dog who is ready to find a loving home. She's social, enjoys attention and would make a great companion for someone who loves cuddles and walks.

And finally, there's Marvin, a two-month-old kitten with a beautiful black coat. He's full of energy, loves chasing toys and enjoys curling up in a lap.

All three pets are available for adoption through Riverside County Animal Services.

The shelter is also inviting the community to its Black Saturday adoption event on Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All adoptions will be free and include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, a microchip and an ID tag.

For more information about adopting Suzie, Rocket, Marvin or other available pets, visit rcdas.org.