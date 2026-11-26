Thanksgiving morning is off with a running start in downtown Palm Springs as residents and visitors gather for the annual Turkey Trot 5K.

Runners arrived early to register, pick up their race shirts and bibs, and get ready for the holiday race.

For many participants, the Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition, offering a chance to get some exercise before sitting down for the day's big meal.

Some runners even traveled from out of state to take part. One couple visiting from South Carolina said they've made Turkey Trots part of their tradition throughout their relationship. This year was especially meaningful as they prepared to welcome a new addition to their family.

They say they love Palm Springs and were grateful for the opportunity to spend the holiday together while staying active.

With plenty of runners taking part, the event brought holiday energy and a sense of community to downtown Palm Springs.

For participants, it was a fun way to start Thanksgiving morning before the food, family and festivities continued throughout the day.