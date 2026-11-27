Black Friday shoppers were out in force Friday morning at Desert Crossing Shopping Center in Palm Desert, where a busy parking lot and steady foot traffic showed that in-person holiday shopping is still going strong.

Despite the convenience of online shopping, many consumers continue to head to physical stores looking for Black Friday deals.

According to data cited in the report, 62% of Black Friday shoppers in 2025 made purchases in person at brick-and-mortar stores. Foot traffic also increased that year, with both online retailers and physical stores reporting a financial boost, particularly department stores.

While online shopping continues to grow in popularity, the crowds at Desert Crossing suggest the traditional Black Friday shopping experience still has plenty of appeal.

For many shoppers, getting out of the house and hunting for deals in person remains part of the holiday tradition.