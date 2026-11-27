Local & Community
Coachella Valley Families Host Nearly 400 Marines for Thanksgiving
Nearly 400 Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms spent Thanksgiving away from their own families this year. But thanks to the generosity of Coachella Valley residents, many of those service members had a place to celebrate the holiday.
American Friends of Our Armed Forces partnered with nine Coachella Valley country clubs to connect Marines with local families willing to welcome them into their homes for Thanksgiving.
For some of the young service members, it was their first holiday away from home.
One Marine said he was initially hesitant about the idea of spending Thanksgiving with a family he had never met. However, after arriving at his host family's home, he said the warm welcome quickly changed his perspective.
He said everyone had been open and welcoming, and he was grateful to be included in their family for the holiday.
Another Marine said being away from his family was upsetting, but knowing he would have another family to spend Thanksgiving with made the experience something to look forward to.
For the host families, the tradition is about more than providing a holiday meal. It's also an opportunity to show appreciation for the men and women serving in the military.
One host family said they regularly invite two Marines to stay with them for the week. With a large extended family, their Thanksgiving gatherings can include approximately 35 people, along with several young grandchildren.
The hosts said they believe having the Marines around provides an opportunity for the younger generation to meet service members and learn about their commitment to protecting the country.
They also described the Marines as people who demonstrate their dedication through action, saying the family feels a responsibility to show its appreciation for their service.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of American Friends of Our Armed Forces' Adopt a Marine Thanksgiving tradition.
The program gives Marines stationed at Twentynine Palms an opportunity to experience the holiday with local families, creating connections between the military community and residents of the Coachella Valley.
For the Marines spending Thanksgiving far from home, the invitation offers something especially meaningful: a seat at the table and a family to share the holiday with.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 27, 2026
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