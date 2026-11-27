This week's Fido Fridays spotlight is on Otis, a seven-year-old gentle giant hoping to find a loving home.

Otis has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since September. He previously had a family, but after they moved, they listed him on Facebook Marketplace. The family who took him in eventually brought him to the shelter, leaving Otis without a home through no fault of his own.

Community contributor Jen Agnew took Otis out for the day through the FIDO program, which gives local residents a chance to spend time with shelter dogs and help them get noticed by potential adopters.

During his outing, Otis did well in the truck, walked nicely on a leash and got along with other dogs and people he met.

His size may be the first thing people notice as a Labrador, but his gentle personality is what makes him stand out. Shelter staff also shared that when his kennel mate attacked him, Otis simply laid there.

Otis is available for adoption through the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. His identification number is A1659381.

Anyone interested in adopting Otis can contact the shelter.

Community members who want to become FIDO walkers and take a shelter dog out for the day can email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.