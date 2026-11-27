Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Desert Center Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 97.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to trauma centers by Mercy Air and a California Highway Patrol helicopter. Two others were taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries.

CHP says a white truck may have drifted from the westbound lanes into eastbound traffic, colliding with another vehicle.

Most lanes were closed while officers investigated the crash.

No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.