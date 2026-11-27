A man was displaced after a fire broke out at a duplex in Bermuda Dunes Thursday night.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 79600 block of Avenue 42.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from one unit of the single-story duplex. The fire was contained to that unit.

The displaced man declined assistance from the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained at the scene to complete salvage and overhaul operations.