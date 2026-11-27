Thanksgiving brought people together in Indio as Martha's Village and Kitchen welcomed community members for a holiday meal focused on gratitude, generosity and togetherness.

The annual gathering provided more than a Thanksgiving dinner for those attending. For some families, it offered a chance to enjoy a holiday meal they might not otherwise have been able to afford.

Gerald Jones, who has been coming to Martha's Village and Kitchen for some time, said the organization has become an important source of support and community.

He said he appreciates having a place where people take the time to prepare a meal and make sure others have something to be thankful for.

Jones also said Martha's has been there for him when he needed help, offering a place where people can turn for support.

Other guests shared similar feelings, describing the organization as a comforting place that provides meals, showers and other essential services.

For families gathered around the dining room tables, the Thanksgiving meal carried special meaning.

Members of the Garcia and Rojas families said they were grateful to spend the holiday together during what has been a difficult year.

One family member explained that financial challenges made it impossible to purchase groceries for Thanksgiving. The family is also supporting a loved one undergoing cancer treatment and chemotherapy.

The opportunity to share a meal together was especially meaningful, giving family members time with their mother during a challenging period.

Behind the Thanksgiving gathering was a team of volunteers who helped make the meal possible.

Sarah Stewart said volunteering has been an important family tradition throughout her life. Her mother previously ran a food bank, inspiring Stewart to continue giving back and helping ensure everyone in the community has access to food.

Trinidad Gracia, who joined the Martha's Village and Kitchen team about six months ago, said the organization's commitment to helping people in the community inspired him to get involved.

He said being able to give back and help others makes him happy.

For Martha's Village and Kitchen, the Thanksgiving gathering was another opportunity to bring people together and provide support to individuals and families throughout the Coachella Valley.

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