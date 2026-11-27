Eight Coachella Valley organizations are coming together for a series of events in Palm Springs honoring World AIDS Day, remembering those lost to HIV and supporting people living with the disease.

The initiative, called Together We Remember, begins Nov. 27 and continues through Dec. 4, with events at locations throughout Palm Springs.

Participating organizations include DAP Health, Eisenhower Health, Greater Palm Springs Pride, LGBTQ Community of the Desert, the Mizell Center and the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force. Two additional participating organizations are also part of the collaborative effort.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together while avoiding competition for resources among local nonprofits.

The events come as HIV continues to affect people across the Coachella Valley. Between 2015 and 2024, 915 people were diagnosed with HIV in the region, an average of more than 90 new diagnoses each year.

A centerpiece of Together We Remember will be a display featuring approximately 450 panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt, a tribute honoring people who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The quilt display will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Palm Springs Pavilion.

On World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, the pavilion will also host a reading of names beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a candlelit vigil honoring those who have died.

Additional events include a screening of the film "Elsinore" at Festival Theaters.

Organizers say the collaborative series is intended to create opportunities for remembrance, education and community support while bringing local organizations together around a shared mission.

A complete schedule of events and additional information about Together We Remember are available through the initiative's event information page.

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