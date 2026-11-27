Thousands of runners and walkers took to the streets of downtown Palm Springs on Thanksgiving morning for the 12th annual Wild Turkey Trot 5K, continuing a holiday tradition that brings the community together while supporting local causes.

Organizers expected approximately 3,000 participants for this year's event, which welcomed people of all ages and fitness levels. Some came ready to run, while others chose to walk, stretch and enjoy the festive atmosphere with friends and family.

For many participants, the Thanksgiving morning race has become part of their holiday routine.

Some runners said the event provides an opportunity to get outside, stay active and burn a few calories before sitting down for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Others said the race was a motivating way to get back into running and spend time exercising with friends.

One participant said being thankful for good health was an important part of the holiday, adding that taking care of yourself can help you give more to the people around you.

The event also attracted families making new holiday memories. Some participants said they traditionally take part in a Turkey Trot wherever they celebrate Thanksgiving, making it important to continue the tradition while visiting Palm Springs.

For one family, this year's race was especially memorable because it marked their baby's first Turkey Trot.

Beyond the exercise and holiday fun, the Wild Turkey Trot also supports organizations throughout the Coachella Valley.

Proceeds benefit the Mizell Center's Meals on Wheels program, along with several other local charitable causes.

The annual event has become a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Palm Springs, bringing together residents, visitors, families and runners for a shared celebration of fitness and community giving.

Whether participants completed the course running or walking, the message was the same: start Thanksgiving with a little exercise, enjoy time together and support organizations making a difference throughout the community.

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