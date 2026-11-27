Local & Community
TODEC Provides Food and Warm Jackets to Coachella Valley Farm Workers
TODEC is recognizing the contributions of Coachella Valley farm workers through an annual outreach campaign providing food supplies, warm jackets and information about community resources.
The organization recently visited several agricultural work crews, distributing basic food supplies and jackets to help workers and their families manage everyday expenses, particularly as colder weather approaches.
TODEC representatives say the campaign is an opportunity to show farm workers that their contributions are valued and that support is available throughout the community.
The organization said many agricultural workers live paycheck to paycheck, making the cost of basic necessities an ongoing challenge.
One TODEC representative said the annual effort is designed to remind farm workers that the organization appreciates them, recognizes their work and is there to support them.
The representative said providing warm jackets is especially important as colder weather moves into the region, helping workers stay warm while managing household expenses.
In addition to distributing food and clothing, TODEC shared information about community services and resources available to agricultural workers and their families.
The outreach is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to connect farm workers with assistance and make sure they are aware of services that may be available to them.
TODEC is encouraging agricultural work crews interested in receiving support to contact the organization directly to arrange a visit and learn more about available resources.
The campaign highlights the importance of supporting the agricultural workforce throughout the Coachella Valley, particularly as families face rising everyday expenses and seasonal weather changes.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
November 27, 2026
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