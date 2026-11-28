Bar Luna has opened at Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis in Desert Hot Springs, bringing a new indoor and outdoor lounge experience to the resort.

The venue features a menu of Mediterranean small plates and drinks, along with live music on Friday and Saturday evenings. The rotating musical lineup includes jazz piano, classical guitar and flamenco performances.

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The lounge is designed to offer guests a relaxed setting for an evening out, combining food, music and an outdoor atmosphere. Resort representatives say the goal was to bring a dressier dining option with live entertainment to Desert Hot Springs, where they saw an opportunity for something different.

Bar Luna is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The venue is located inside Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort at 67589 Hacienda Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

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For more information, visit Azure Palm Hot Springs or call 760-251-2000.

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