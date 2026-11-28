One of the Coachella Valley's favorite holiday traditions is returning to downtown Indio. The 34th annual Indio International Tamale Festival is scheduled for December 5-6, bringing two days of food, entertainment and family activities to the city.

The festival will feature a variety of tamales, carnival rides, live entertainment and a free kids zone. Visitors can also catch Lucha Libre wrestling, with free matches scheduled every hour from 2 to 7 p.m. both days.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with free admission.

Indio, CA+1

For those looking to enjoy the carnival, unlimited ride wristbands are available in advance for $25, plus a $2 service fee. The advance price is available through December 4.

Indio International Tamale Festival

The annual celebration brings together food, entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages, making it a popular stop on the Coachella Valley's holiday calendar.

The 34th annual Indio International Tamale Festival takes place December 5 and 6 in downtown Indio.

For more information and carnival wristband purchases, visit IndioInternationalTamaleFestival.com.

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