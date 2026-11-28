Although Saturday's magnitude 5.0 earthquake was centered near the Los Angeles coastline, its effects reached much farther east, including the Coachella Valley.

According to seismic activity displayed on the map, smaller aftershocks were detected near Indio, Cathedral City and Sky Valley. The earthquake is a reminder that seismic activity can extend beyond the immediate area surrounding an earthquake's epicenter.

But as residents across Southern California continue to think about the region's earthquake risks, one question remains: Does this mean the long-anticipated "Big One" could be coming?

NBC Palm Springs spoke with U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Clara Yoon, who says there is no way to predict exactly when a major earthquake will strike.

However, experts emphasize that preparation is key.

Residents are encouraged to create an emergency plan, secure heavy furniture and sign up for earthquake early-warning alerts on their mobile devices.

While no one can know exactly when the next major earthquake will happen, having a plan in place can help residents respond when the shaking starts