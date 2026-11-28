Gold and silver prices are constantly changing, and one local precious metals business says it is experiencing one of the most unusual markets in its history.

Precious Metals Refinery (PMR) is celebrating 15 years in business, including eight years serving customers in the Coachella Valley. Nathan Carr, who manages the company's Palm Springs branch, says he has witnessed plenty of market highs and lows over the years. But today's price fluctuations are unlike anything he has experienced before.

With gold and silver prices continuing to move, customers are paying close attention to the value of their precious metals and what they could be worth in the current market.

For many Coachella Valley residents, the business is also familiar thanks to its recognizable local jingle.

As PMR celebrates this milestone, Carr says the company is looking ahead and preparing for whatever comes next in the ever-changing precious metals market.