A local band brought a mix of classic rock and disco to The River, giving Coachella Valley music fans a night of familiar favorites and high-energy performances. The FM Experience, featuring Indio native Tarah Jade, took the stage with songs from legendary artists including The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Donna Summer and Gloria Gaynor.

NBC Palm Springs' Thalia Hayden joined the band on stage for introductions and even joined in on a performance of "We Are Family."

Founded by pianist Doug Galloway, The FM Experience also has a special connection to American Idol. Former vocalist Abi Carter went on to win the singing competition before launching her solo career.

After entertaining local fans, the band is already looking ahead to its next performance. The FM Experience is set to ring in the New Year with a show at the Palm Springs Surf Club.