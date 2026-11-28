The Xavier Prep Saints are making history, bringing the program's first-ever CIF football championship trophy back to the Coachella Valley.

Xavier Prep captured the CIF Southern Section Division 11 championship Saturday night, defeating Crescenta Valley on the road in a historic win for the Palm Desert school. The Saints found themselves trailing early, 8-0, but battled back by limiting turnovers and controlling the ground game.

The defining moment came from standout wide receiver and cornerback Kingston Pellum, who delivered a game-sealing interception to help secure the championship victory.

The win marks the first CIF football title in Xavier Prep program history, capping off a memorable season for the Saints and their supporters.

Following the game, NBC Palm Springs' Brett Rosen caught up with the team's head coach to discuss the historic win and what it means for the program. But the season isn't over just yet. The Saints will continue their postseason run as they move on to the CIF State Playoffs, with another opportunity to make history.