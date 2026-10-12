Palm Canyon Theatres Joseph Delivers Colorful, FamilyFriendly Fun

The Coachella Valley theater season is picking up steam, and Palm Canyon Theatre is bringing plenty of color, comedy and catchy tunes to the stage with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. And here’s the twist: even if you’re not a huge Andrew Lloyd Webber fan, this production might win you over.

In the latest installment of “Mann on the Aisle,” Kevin Mann takes a look at the musical, which retells the biblical story of Joseph, his jealous brothers and one very famous coat. The result is a high-energy mix of musical styles, big laughs and family-friendly entertainment.

Mann admits he isn’t usually a big Lloyd Webber fan, but says this production was “a lot of fun.”

Directed by actor-director David Brooks, the show features Scott Clinkscales returning as Joseph. He previously played the title role in Palm Canyon Theatre’s 2017 production. Mann calls Clinkscales a charming Joseph, praising his warm, bright voice, especially in “Close Every Door” and “Any Dream Will Do.”

Kelly McLean also returns to the stage after a 10-year hiatus, taking on the role of the narrator. Mann praises her pop voice and says she sings the role beautifully.

The supporting cast brings its own share of laughs. Anthony Nanniani plays Brother Reuben, while J.T. Eberhard takes on Brother Naphthali and an unfortunate baker. The two lead comedy numbers that stand out in the production. Timothy Rathke also has fun with the Elvis-inspired “Song of the King.”

The costumes add to the spectacle, and the large ensemble of adult and child performers helps keep the show moving. Brooks maintains a brisk pace throughout the evening.

There’s an interesting history behind the musical, too. Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice originally created it as a 20-minute presentation for a London school choir. They later expanded it into a full musical for its London and Broadway runs. The production still carries that school-performance spirit, with the narrator telling the story to children who pop in and out of the action.

Mann’s verdict? It may not be edgy, but it delivers colorful costumes, solid performances and good, clean fun.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays at Palm Canyon Theatre in downtown Palm Springs through the weekend of October 18. Tickets range from $20 to $46.

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