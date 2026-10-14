Mann On The Aisle
Mann on the Aisle-Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Review
The Bent Theatre is launching its fifth season with Tennessee Williams’ classic drama “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” bringing a story of family conflict, buried secrets and emotional turmoil to Coachella Valley audiences. The production runs through October 24, with tickets priced at $42 through the theater’s website, thebent.org.
In the latest edition of Mann on the Aisle, NBC Palm Springs’ Kevin Mann reviews the production, praising director Terry Ray and a cast that brings the play’s complicated relationships to life.
Set during a wealthy Southern family’s gathering for patriarch Big Daddy’s birthday, the drama explores greed, deception and a family struggling to hold itself together. At the center are Brick, a troubled former athlete grieving the loss of his closest friend, Skipper, and Maggie, his determined wife, who fights to preserve their marriage and protect their future.
Mann describes the production as a difficult balance between heightened emotion and genuine drama, saying the cast and director manage to pull it off.
Justin McEneny plays Brick, delivering a performance that Mann says builds toward a powerful emotional payoff. Branda Lock plays Maggie, a woman whose determination to save her marriage makes her both difficult and sympathetic.
“The first act is a masterful two-hander between Lock and McEneny,” Mann says, highlighting the intensity of their scenes and the emotional demands of the performances.
The supporting cast also earns praise. Michael Pacas plays Big Daddy, portraying a domineering patriarch whose softer side emerges in moments with Brick. Sonya Reavis plays Big Mama, while Jessica Lenz and Jason Ayestas portray May and Gooper, a couple with their own ambitions for the family fortune.
Mann credits Ray’s direction with keeping the production’s emotions intense without allowing the melodrama to overwhelm the story. He also notes the creative choice to give Brick’s deceased friend Skip a physical presence onstage, adding weight to their relationship.
One element that gave Mann pause was the use of disembodied voices for the children and servants. While he understands the artistic decision, he questions whether it fits a production otherwise grounded in realistic performances.
Ultimately, Mann recommends seeing the show and deciding for yourself. With a strong ensemble, carefully controlled direction and a classic American drama at its center, the production offers local theatergoers an opportunity to experience Tennessee Williams’ work onstage.
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” runs through October 24. Tickets are $42 and available at thebent.org.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2026
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