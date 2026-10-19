Mann on the Aisle: Dracula A Comedy of Terrors Reviewd

If your idea of Dracula is a dark, mysterious vampire lurking in the shadows, Revolution Stage Company has a very different creature waiting for you — and he desperately wants your attention.

The company opens its current season with “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,” a ridiculous, laugh-filled spin on the classic vampire story that takes Dracula’s sex appeal and cranks it up to eleven. This version of the legendary bloodsucker is a pansexual narcissist who cannot understand why anyone, anywhere, might not want him. Naturally, the chaos that follows is comedy gold.

The five-person cast is loaded with talent, and four actors — Adam Hieter, Rebecca McWilliams, Jackson Tropp and Danielle Vargas — juggle multiple roles, sometimes playing different characters in the same scene. Keeping all that madness straight is part of the fun, and the results deliver some genuine belly laughs.

Hieter steals plenty of attention as Mina, the forgotten sister, and a female Van Helsing. His Mina is especially hard to resist, thanks to a lustful heart, a crooked grin and a wonderfully vacant stare.

McWilliams gets a terrific showcase as patriarch Westfeldt and his patient, Renfield. One late-show sequence has McWilliams playing both characters as they talk to each other, and the actor squeezes every possible laugh out of the situation.

Tropp keeps things relatively restrained in his roles as Harker and others — until he transforms into a sexy vampire. Consider that your spoiler warning.

Vargas provides a grounded presence as Lucy, often serving as the straight person amid the madness. But when she gets a chance to go toe-to-toe with Dracula in a scene straight out of a romance novel, she swings for the comedy fences and connects.

Sean Timothy Brown makes Dracula an entertaining bundle of ego, seductive charm and double entendres, ready to bite anyone willing to give him the attention he believes he deserves.

Director Nathan Wilson keeps the comic chaos moving, while the minimalist set works effectively and Michelle Mendoza’s costumes hit the mark.

The show runs through November 1. Tickets are $43 and available at revolutionstagecompany.com.

If you're in the mood for absurd laughs and a cast that throws itself into every ridiculous moment, this Dracula is worth taking a bite out of.

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