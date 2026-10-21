Mann on the Aisle_George Washington's Teeth_ Review

If you think George Washington’s teeth are just a weird footnote in American history, Desert TheatreWorks in Indio has a comedy that might make you look at those dentures a little differently.

In this edition of Man on the Aisle, Kevin Mann reviews George Washington’s Teeth, the company’s second show of the season following its successful production of The Shawshank Redemption. The play takes place in the fictional New England town of New Bunyan, where three women scramble to save their struggling local museum. Things get wonderfully ridiculous when Washington’s dentures wind up in the hands of a rival — but there’s a lot more going on than a fight over historical artifacts.

The cast features Janea Kleban as Hester Bunion, a tightly wound town patriot; Alexana Thomas as Ann Mather, the wealthy benefactor the museum depends on; Margot Blessing as the delightfully ditzy, narcoleptic Edie Plotz; and Char Hecht as Jess Wilder, a goth kleptomaniac with a heart of gold. Colette Coco Maria Owens plays Louisa Tye, whose family has a long history in New Bunion but hasn’t received the same respect as Hester’s.

And that’s where the comedy gets more serious. Louisa possesses the famous teeth, but the museum’s leaders know surprisingly little about the town’s African American history. That includes the uncomfortable truth that one of Hester’s relatives owned slaves — a revelation that could damage the family’s carefully preserved reputation.

Mann praises Owens as the heart of the production, while highlighting the cast’s comic energy. Stan Jenson contributes as the mayor through voiceovers, and director Hal O’Connell keeps the sitcom-style antics moving. Christopher Clemmy’s set and Lance Phillips’ costumes help bring the fictional New England town to life.

The play’s biggest challenge is balancing its broad comedy with the weight of America’s history of slavery and its lasting legacy. Mann finds the writing a little light for such a serious subject, but says the production still delivers an entertaining evening that leaves audiences thinking.

The show runs through Sunday, October 24, with tickets listed at $44 to $46. For tickets, visit dtworks.org.