Mann on the Aisle_ & Juliet_Reviewed

What if Juliet decided Romeo’s death wasn’t the end of her story? That’s the question behind “& Juliet,” the Broadway hit now bringing pop anthems, comedy and emotional storytelling to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

In the latest edition of Mann on the Aisle, NBC Palm Springs reporter Kevin Mann takes viewers inside the national tour, which reimagines what happens after Romeo dies. Instead of ending her life, Juliet chooses to discover what comes next, setting off on an adventure with Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, her nurse, Angelique, and her best friend, May.

The journey takes the characters from Verona to Paris, where they navigate love, loss and the challenges of figuring out who they want to be.

The musical features familiar pop hits, including “…Baby One More Time,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar” and “I Want It That Way.” The songs give the production its high-energy soundtrack, while an ensemble of talented performers brings the story to life through powerful vocals and lively choreography.

Mann praised the cast for making the characters feel authentic, even within a deliberately playful jukebox musical.

Led by Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet, Crystal Kellogg as Anne, Sarah Nairne as Angelique and Dasean Brown as May at Mann’s performance, the production balances outrageous humor with moments of genuine emotion.

Although the show embraces its silly side, Mann said the performances give the story real heart. Audiences are taken from giddy joy to deeper feelings as the characters confront personal challenges and discover new possibilities.

At its core, “& Juliet” is about choosing your own path rather than letting other people dictate your future. That message sits alongside the big pop songs, colorful performances and energetic dancing that make the show an entertaining night out.

Mann said the audience at his performance had a blast and expects other theatergoers will enjoy it as well.

The national tour runs at the McCallum Theatre through Sunday, November 1. Tickets range from $75 to $200, with information available at mccallumtheatre.org.

For Coachella Valley theater fans, “& Juliet” offers a chance to experience a Broadway hit locally, with familiar music and a fresh twist on one of literature’s best-known love stories.

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