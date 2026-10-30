The Minutes Brings Dark Political Comedy to Cathedral City

A seemingly ordinary city council meeting turns into a disturbing mystery in The Minutes, the latest production opening the season at Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City.

Written by Tracy Letts, the dark comedy and political satire takes place in the fictional town of Big Cherry, where a newly appointed council member named Mr. Peel returns to a meeting after missing the previous week because of his mother's funeral.

But something is wrong. One council member is missing, nobody wants to discuss what happened at the previous meeting, and the official minutes appear to leave out important details. As Peel starts asking questions, he discovers that the town's carefully protected image hides something much darker.

What begins as a routine discussion about parking, public spending and local history gradually takes a more unsettling turn.

The production features a strong ensemble cast, with standout performances by Torsten Johnson as Mr. Peel, Calvin Adams as Mr. Karp, Angela Landis as Ms. Johnson and Kevin Symons as Mayor Superba. Adam Karsten directs the production.

The staging also helps establish the play's atmosphere. Jimmy Cuomo's set recreates a small-town council chamber, while costumes by Kevin Mark Harris and lighting by Moira Wilkie add to the characters and growing mystery.

Although The Minutes is commonly described as a dark comedy, the production delivers something closer to a horror story, examining how powerful people can shape, erase and rewrite history to protect their own interests.

The play also takes aim at political allegiances, hidden cruelty and the lengths people will go to preserve the image of a supposedly perfect community.

There are a few moments when the broader comedy of certain characters contrasts with the more grounded performances around them, creating an occasional shift in tone. Still, the cast delivers an impressive performance, and the production's increasingly strange final act is likely to spark conversation.

And that's part of the appeal. The Minutes is the kind of theater experience that may leave audiences with very different reactions. Some will appreciate its audacious approach, while others may walk away wondering exactly what they just witnessed.

The production runs through November 15 at Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City. Tickets and additional information are available at cvrep.org.

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