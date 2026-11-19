The Coachella Valley theater season is heating up, and The Bent is bringing a provocative comedy-drama about marriage, parenting and modern relationships to the stage.

“Dada Wolf, Papa Hot,” written by accomplished playwright Peter Parnell, follows two gay couples raising children in New York City. The couples meet through a parents group and develop a friendship, but the realities of family life soon expose tensions involving marriage, attraction, identity and commitment.

At the center of the play is a bigger question: After fighting for the right to marry and raise families, what happens when those families become part of everyday mainstream life? Is that everything the couples hoped for, or have they lost something along the way?

In the latest edition of NBC Palm Springs' Man on the Aisle, Kevin Mann takes a closer look at the production, praising The Bent for another strong theatrical effort.

The seven-member cast delivers compelling performances, with particular praise for LT Cousineau and J. David, who portray longtime partners Rob and Alan. Their performances bring authenticity and emotional depth to a relationship facing difficult questions about marriage and parenting.

Anthony Nanniani and John Corr also stand out as Scott and Jason, a married couple whose different views of relationships drive much of the drama. Ronald Douglas provides a grounded performance as Michael, a straight married friend who offers a more familiar perspective.

Director Jerome Joseph Gentes keeps the production moving while allowing the actors room to develop their characters. The staging and inventive set design by Steve Giboney also add to the production's appeal.

However, the play may not connect with every audience member. Its focus on affluent gay couples who can afford surrogacy or adoption creates a relatively specific perspective on family life. The production also runs approximately two hours without an intermission and includes full-frontal male nudity.

Despite those considerations, the performances, direction and staging make the production worth considering for local theatergoers.

“Dada Wolf, Papa Hot” runs at The Bent through November 29. Tickets are $42 and are available at TheBent.org.

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