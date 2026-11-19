What happens when a town makes people pay to pee? Apparently, you get one very funny musical with a much darker message hiding underneath.

Urinetown is the latest production at Revolution Stage Company, and it takes an absolutely ridiculous premise and turns it into a clever, entertaining and surprisingly thought-provoking night at the theater.

This is a musical that makes fun of musicals while playing by their rules. It has star-crossed lovers, a larger-than-life villain, an innocent caught in the middle and a narrator who knows right from the beginning that this story isn't going to end the way audiences expect.

Willie Eide is a standout as Officer Lockstock, the wisecracking, 1940s-noir-style police officer guiding the audience through the madness. Leilani Baldwin and Carlos Garcia bring terrific stage presence and strong voices to the roles of Hope Cladwell and Bobby Strong, the young lovers whose story doesn't quite follow the usual romantic playbook.

Paul Crane is especially entertaining as Caldwell Cladwell, a villain who manages to make greed and murder look almost lovable. Rebecca McWilliams also shines as Penelope Pennywise, the woman running the town's miserable public restroom. And Grace Carey brings wide-eyed optimism to Little Sally, the innocent who somehow remains hopeful in a town gone completely wrong.

The entire cast delivers, with a particularly crowd-pleasing second-act number from Kobe Queenan and Audrey Isbell. Director James Owens keeps the comedy moving, while costumer Michelle Mendoza deserves special recognition for the show's terrific steampunk-inspired look.

But there's more going on here than jokes about bathroom fees. Beneath the laughs is a pointed message about what happens when people in power control essential resources. Greed and corruption take over, survival becomes a business, and ordinary people get stuck paying the bill.

And here's the clever part: the musical refuses to deliver the neat, happy ending audiences might expect. It gets dark, takes a few unexpected turns and leaves you with something to think about long after the curtain falls.

Bottom line: Urinetown is funny, smart, wonderfully performed and much more than its outrageous title suggests.

The Revolution Stage Company production runs through November 29. Tickets range from $38 to $53 at revolutionstagecompany.com.