Dezart Performs opened its 19th season with “Come From Away,” the Tony Award-winning musical telling a story of compassion and community in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The production is playing at the theater's newly renovated playhouse and follows five days in 2001 when the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, more than doubled in size after airplanes were diverted there following the attacks.

With 12 performers taking on multiple roles, the musical portrays both the residents who welcomed the unexpected visitors and the frightened, confused passengers suddenly far from home.

In this edition of Mann on the Aisle, the production earns praise for its ensemble cast, which combines Equity performers with local talent. The review notes that the local performers hold their own alongside actors with Broadway experience.

The cast includes Colin Thomson, Jason Ayestas, Laura Stearns, Molly Chiffer, Lauren Elder, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Tym Brown, Tim Ewing, Sonia Reavis, Nathan Wilson, Malachi Durant and Jocelyn Cortes. Their transitions between characters help keep the fast-moving story clear throughout the show.

The live band, led by Stephen Hulsey, adds another layer of energy and emotion. Director and choreographer Dennis Courtney also receives praise for guiding the interconnected stories and helping audiences follow the many characters and changing circumstances.

The production's technical elements include a set designed by Jimmy Cuomo, lighting by Derrickk McDaniel, sound by Clark Duggar and costumes by David Kay Mickelsen.

At its heart, “Come From Away” is a story about ordinary people responding to an extraordinary crisis. The residents of Gander provide food, shelter and comfort to strangers from different backgrounds, religions and languages. The stories include a local woman who goes onto grounded airplanes to care for animals that might otherwise be overlooked.

The musical explores relationships formed and lost, loved ones reunited and the people who never make it home. The review describes the experience as deeply emotional, with a strong cast and production team bringing the story to life.

“Come From Away” runs through December 6. Tickets are listed at $87 and are available through Desert Performs at desartperforms.org.

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