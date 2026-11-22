When you think of Joshua Tree, you probably picture hiking trails, outdoor art and bohemian living. Live theater? Maybe not so much. But Inspiration's Edge is hoping to change that, and its production of Oscar Wilde's “The Importance of Being Earnest” makes a pretty entertaining case.

The theater company was conceived in 2022 and became an official nonprofit in 2024, with a focus on inclusion and community-centered theater. Its production takes place in an unconventional space that seats about 40 people. There's no traditional stage, no backstage and very little lighting. And that's part of the charm.

This is community theater in its scrappy, make-it-work, the-show-must-go-on glory. The cast throws itself into Wilde's comedy of mistaken identities, outrageous manners and people determined to keep up appearances. The result is big, bawdy and a whole lot of fun.

James Flaherty deserves a special shout-out. After the company lost one of its leads, he stepped in as Mr. Worthing with reportedly just two rehearsals before the reviewed performance. You'd never know it. Ian Ferris brings plenty of comic firepower as Algernon, while Abby Capadia is a delight as Gwendolyn Fairfax. Jericho McNeltier steals laughs as Lady Bracknell, played in drag, and Kurt Schauppner earns big reactions while taking on three different roles.

Eliana Hicks makes Cecily Cardew her own, while Kevin Hales and Imelda Patu bring plenty of fun to their smaller roles as Reverend Chasuble and Miss Prism.

Director Rebecca McWilliams makes smart use of the intimate space, squeezing laughs out of the script and providing the costumes. Liyan McNeltier's set design creates just enough atmosphere without crowding the performers.

The show runs more than two and a half hours, and Joshua Tree is a bit of a drive from the Valley. But if you love live theater and want to support a community company doing things its own way, this one sounds like a good time.

Performances continue November 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., with a final show November 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $35 at inspirationsedge.org.